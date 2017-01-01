Normani Kordei comes third in Dancing with the Stars final

Fifth Harmony star Normani Kordei came in third during the shock final of U.S. reality show Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday night (23May17).

The singer and her professional dance partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy were firm favourites to win the show after regularly scoring top marks for their routines and topping the judges' leaderboard more frequently than any other couple that season.

However, despite pushing through an ankle injury and scoring the maximum 40 points for their Argentine Tango and Foxtrot fusion dance in the final, it was revealed they had come third following the public vote.

Former baseball star David Ross was the runner-up while American footballer Rashad Jennings took home the coveted mirrorball trophy.

Speaking to ETOnline after the show, Normani, 20, admitted she was surprised by the results.

“You're never really guaranteed,” she said. “It was quite a shocker for me as well, but I've gained so much from this experience. I'm so happy, and I can't even begin to express you know the gratitude that I carry and the blessing especially because I have a lifelong friend now (in Val).”

Her bandmate Lauren Jauregui took to Twitter and told fans she was shocked at the vote.

"Weeeeellllllllllllll we all know who REALLY won that right?! My bby (baby) girl is the queen for LYF (life) @NormaniKordei I'll make u a mirror trophy (sic)," she wrote. "I'm high key p**sed lol (laugh out loud)."

Dinah Jane Hansen joked that she was certain their fans, known as Harmonizers, would have voted enough to make Normani the champion.

"Lol I know damn well Harmonizers (fans) came through with them votes though ?? was (what's) goin onnn (sic)," she wrote following by crying with laughter emojis.

She also thanked the fans for getting Normani that far in the competition and then gushed about her bandmate, writing, "Not one week did you leave me disappointed. So proud of you sis @NormaniKordei ! @iamValC thank you for bringing out the best of my girl."