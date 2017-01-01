Carrie Underwood joins country elite as husband's Nashville Predators make history

Carrie Underwood is celebrating after her husband Mike Fisher's Nashville, Tennessee ice hockey team scored a place in the Stanley Cup final on Monday night (22May17).

The Nashville Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-3 at the Bridgestone Arena to secure a spot in the big game for the first time, and singer Carrie was among the country stars cheering captain Fisher's team on to victory.

The Jesus Take the Wheel star painted her nails Predators colours and posted a shot of her hands on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself hanging out with pals - all dressed in gold team jackets.

She added the caption: "Golden Girls!"

Last week (ends19May17), Carrie gushed about her husband via Twitter, writing: "I am so proud of this man! Mike Fisher making an impact beyond numbers for Predators in playoffs."

Luke Bryan, new dad Thomas Rhett, Brett Eldredge, Lee Brice, and Dierks Bentley also posted photos from the big game on social media.

Dierks was there despite the fact illness forced him to scrap a show in Alabama over the weekend - the Black singer held up several notes in an Instagram video.

One read: "Voice rest", while another stated "Go Preds!"

Garth Brooks was also in the crowd, watching the game after supporting his wife Trisha Yearwood, who sang the American National Anthem before the puck dropped.

The Predators will take on either the Ottawa Senators or Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup series, which will begin on 29 May (17).