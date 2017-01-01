Brandy laughs off pregnancy speculation

R&B star Brandy has brushed off speculation she is expecting her second child and blamed her fuller figure on "pancakes and chocolate cake".

The Boy Is Mine hitmaker recently went public with her budding romance with rising hip-hop artist Sir the Baptist, and rumours began circulating online about a possible pregnancy on Monday (22May17) after Brandy shared an Instagram snap of herself onstage, in which she appeared to be sporting a rounded belly.

Her introspective caption also fuelled the claims as she wrote, "Dear God, I can finally see you in me. Continue to use me so that I may continue to know the joy of being used by you... I love you".

Some followers became convinced the caption was Brandy's way of telling fans she was carrying a baby, and even her former Moesha co-star Countess Vaughn fell for the rumours, prompting her to congratulate the singer/actress in the comments section of the picture.

However, Brandy's 14-year-old daughter, Sy'rai Iman Smith, soon took it upon herself to put a stop to the fevered speculation with a pair of playful posts on Snapchat.

Alongside a close-up selfie, she wrote, "My mother is not pregnant. I'm not going to have any more siblings. I like being an only child. Thank you lord".

"She just ate chocolate cake and pancakes everyday," she continued in a second snap. "I was there".

Her mother saw the funny side to the teen's posts and shared both on her Instagram page as she jokingly scolded her daughter for using her cell phone at school.

"I can't Iman...," the 38-year-old wrote, adding, "Get off social media at school lil lady (sic)".

And to make sure fans got the message loud and clear, Brandy updated the biography line at the top of her Instagram profile.

"People, I'm not pregnant!!!," it read. "I got too much work to do. I just like pancakes and chocolate cake... let me live!!"

Sy'rai is Brandy's kid from her former relationship with producer Robert Smith.