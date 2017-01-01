Katy Perry hugs fans in New York

Katy Perry spent part of her Tuesday morning (23May17) hugging her fans in New York following a bomb blast at Ariana Grande's concert in the U.K.

The Roar hitmaker was in a car leaving a Big Apple radio station when she asked her driver to stop so she could hop out of the vehicle and share her gratitude with devotees who had been waiting to catch a glimpse of her.

In video footage of the encounter, obtained by TMZ.com, Katy ditches her security guards to spread a little love among her supporters.

"I don't have time to do it all (sign autographs and take pictures) but I just want to give you a hug and tell you how much I love you," she says in the clip, as she walks up to various people and gives them a warm embrace.

Katy then urged her fans to do the same for their loved ones.

"Will you please just tell someone that you love them?" she pleads in the footage. "Don't be afraid of the love."

The singer's act of kindness appeared to be prompted by the tragedy which struck after Ariana's tour stop in Manchester, England on Monday night (22May17), when a suicide bomber set off an explosive as concert-goers were leaving the show at Manchester Arena.

After the news of the incident broke online late on Monday, Katy took to Twitter and posted: "Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show".

"Broken hearted for the families tonight," she later added. "Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world."

Further addressing the tragedy during a radio chat with Elvis Duran in New York on Tuesday morning, Katy said, "I can't really tell anyone else how they should feel, but I just feel devastated... I think the greatest thing we can do now is unite as people, as fan bases, all of it... I think that the greatest thing we can do is just unite and love on each other - no barriers, no borders, we all just need to co-exist."

She added, "The U.K., they are just so passionate about music just like anyone else, but they are just so in it, and so dedicated, and so loyal. If this (interview) gets out to anyone, I just want to say that I love all of you out there, and I just know that some of our fan bases kind of go both ways. Ari's fans are my fans, and my fans are Ari's fans. We're just all loving on each other, and we should just stay loving on each other."

The explosion claimed the lives of 22 people, including eight-year-old Grande fan Saffie Roussos, and injured more than 50 others.

Members of Muslim extremist group ISIS have claimed responsibility for the incident.

Thousands of Manchester locals staged a vigil in the city on Tuesday to honour the victims of the bomb blast.