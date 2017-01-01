Ariana Grande returns home to Florida

Ariana Grande has returned home to her family in Florida as she continues to mourn the lives lost in the bomb attack at her Monday night (22May17) concert in Manchester, England.

The Problem hitmaker had just wrapped up her show at Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber detonated a device directly outside the venue, targeting fans as they headed home.

The death toll currently stands at 22, with at least 59 others injured, and Ariana shared a few words on Twitter late on Monday, admitting she was "broken" by the tragedy.

"from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry," she added. "i don't have words."

Ariana has since flown back to the U.S. to be with her loved ones in Boca Raton, where she was photographed arriving on Tuesday. According to People.com, the 23-year-old was greeted at the airport by her relatives.

"It's so, so sad," a source tells the outlet. "She loves her fans and is absolutely crushed and devastated as you can imagine. She can't believe this happened. She just wants to be with her family and loved ones right now."

Reports suggest she has cancelled her next two dates in London on Thursday (25May17) and Friday (26May17), while the rest of the European leg of her Dangerous Woman Tour remains in limbo as her management team assesses the situation.

Another insider tells Entertainment Weekly, "As of right now, the tour is not cancelled. Right now, the focus is on the victims and grieving for them. We're not focused on the tour."

Ariana is physically "fine", but emotionally, "a mess", a source explains, adding, "She's just absolutely beside herself."

Police in Manchester have made arrests in connection to the bombing, but it is believed the 23-year-old suicide bomber himself was killed in the blast.

Thousands of city locals staged a vigil for the victims of the attack on Tuesday (23May17).