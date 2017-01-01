Chris Brown restraining order hearing postponed as ex fails to show up in court

Chris Brown has won the first round of his latest legal battle with ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran after she failed to show up in court on Tuesday (23May17).

The model, who is shooting a TV show in New Orleans, Louisiana, was hoping to phone in to the court and testify against her ex, who she claims has threatened her life and that of a friend, but the judge overseeing the case refused to even consider her permanent restraining order request if she wasn't standing in front of him.

The case has been continued so Karrueche could file the proper paperwork, which would allow to appear via phone if she could not attend a hearing.

Chris was also a no-show. His lawyer maintains the singer was never properly served with legal documents.

The Kiss Kiss hitmaker, who was arrested in 2009 after beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna and sentenced to five years of probation, counselling, and hard labour after confessing to a charge of felony assault, was previously hit with a temporary restraining order after Tran accused him of attacking her and threatening to kill her following the end of their four-year relationship in 2015.

He addressed his latest legal woes in a recent rant on Instagram, in which he vehemently denied hitting Karrueche and insists he is the one being harassed by her team of publicists.

Commenting on a report about the restraining order on Baller Alert, he wrote, "I'm so sick of these thirsty (desperate) adults. Her team is trying their best. For what? No one has served me and the lengths they are going (to), I should call them stalkers. What's even more f**ked up is that, they played off my past by saying I abused her. C'mon now, opening old wounds to make Kae (Tran) a victim, that's some evil s**t... I want nothing to do with her. You think I wanna chase or still be with someone who would try to destroy me? She doesn't need a restraining order from me. I need one from them (her team) (sic)."