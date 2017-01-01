Ariana Grande's tourmate Victoria Monet 'hurt and frustrated' by concert bombing

Ariana Grande's tourmate Victoria Monet is struggling to understand the "hate" that drove a suicide bomber to target the singers' concert in Manchester, England on Monday night (22May17).

Muslim extremists from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) have claimed responsibility for the man who detonated a device as fans exited Manchester Arena, killing 22 and injuring at least 59 more.

Pop superstar Ariana issued a brief statement via Twitter following the attack, admitting she was "broken" by the tragedy, and now her pal Victoria, who performed as an opening act, has expressed her grief and anger at the situation online.

"I wish I could say that I am ok, but I'm not," she shared in a note on the microblogging site in the early hours of Tuesday (23May17). "Safe? Yes, but heartbroken that loved ones who came to have the night of their lives ended up losing them. They weren't safe. I will never understand this hate!"

"This was supposed to be their safe place!" she continued. "I'm so hurt and frustrated I don't know how to handle this and I can't smile and I feel useless I'm sorry. Lord help me find strength."

Monet went on to explain she will be taking a break from social media to gather herself, but urged fans to keep those affected by the explosion in their thoughts: "Please send all your prayers up high for Manchester," she concluded.

A host of stars, including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, Taylor Swift, and John Legend were among those who offered up their condolences shortly after the news of the attack broke online, and tributes have continued to pour in as further details of the bombing emerge.

One Direction's Niall Horan tweeted, "Can't fathom last nights (sic) attack.Innocent young fans and families going to watch their favourite artist in concert and this happens," and Rita Ora wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about the tragedy in Manchester. Music is a place of love not hate. My thoughts are with all who have been affected."

"This is truly so senseless & heart breaking (sic)," added Kim Kardashian. "My heart goes out to everyone involved. I can't imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids."

Reports suggest Ariana has scrapped her next show in London on Thursday (25May17) and is planning to reschedule numerous other European dates on her Dangerous Woman Tour.

Artists including Blondie and Take That have decided to axe shows around the U.K. this week (begs22May17) out of respect for the bombing victims, but bosses behind Manchester's upcoming Parklife festival in nearby Heaton Park next month (Jun17) have announced their show will go on because they refuse to be "defeated by such cowardice".