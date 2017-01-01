NEWS Take That and Blondie reschedule gigs after terror attack Newsdesk Share with :







Take That have today issued a statement saying that they will be rescheduling tonights Liverpool show. The band played at the Liverpool Echo Arena last night, and were due to play again tonight as part of their 'Wonderland' tour.



The Take That statement reads:



'Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night at The Manchester Arena, we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all'



As soon as we have more info on their upcoming Manchester shows, we'll let you know.



Blondie, who was also set to perform an intimate gig tonight for Amazon Prime, is also rescheduling.



A message from their public relations team reads:



Out of a mark of respect for the victims of the terrible attack at the Manchester Arena last night, Amazon and Blondie will not go ahead with the Prime Live Event scheduled for tonight at the Round Chapel in Hackney, London. Amazon is working together with Blondie to reschedule the event.