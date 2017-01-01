NEWS Chris Cornell funeral set for Friday 26 May Newsdesk Share with :







The late-Chris Cornell will be laid to rest on Friday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in a private service.



Cornell’s body was found early last Thursday morning in his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit, MI. He had just finished a performance with Soundgarden and was found by a band security guard after his wife became alarmed during a phone call. Cornell had committed suicide by hanging himself.



Toxicology tests are being run to determine the level of drugs in his system. Specifically, they are looking for the level of Ativan which the singer may have double dosed in the hours before his death. An overdose of Ativan can cause suicidal thoughts.



The singer’s body was transported to Los Angles on Sunday.



The Hollywood Forever Cemetery is one of the oldest in Los Angeles and is the final resting place of such other musicians, performers and executives as Dee Dee Ramone, Johnny Ramone, Kim Fowley, Gidget Gein of Marilyn Manson, Judy Garland, Nelson Riddle, Nelson Eddy, Woody Herman and Art Pepper along with such Hollywood greats as Douglas Fairbanks, Peter Lorre, Janet Gaynor, Rudolph Valentino and Mickey Rooney.

