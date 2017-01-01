NEWS 19 people dead and scores injured as Ariana Grande show is targetted by terrorists Newsdesk Share with :







Nineteen people have been killed and scores injured in a suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena.



Police were called after reports of an explosion at the venue at about 22:35 BST following a pop concert by the US singer Ariana Grande reports the BBC.



The exact cause of the explosion is unknown and Manchester Police have now issued a statement saying that this is deing dealt with as a terrorist incident.



Greater Manchester Police will shortly release a contact number for worried relatives.



A second suspect device near where the first explosion occurred has been detonated in a controlled explosion.



British Transport Police say explosion was in the foyer area of Manchester Arena. It looks kike this was timed to cause the most devastation and harm to concert goers as they were paouring out of the arena, many were young children.



BBC are reporting that nuts and bolts were scattered around the bomb scene hightening the fear that this may have been a suicide bomb.



Manchester Victoria station, which is close to the concert venue, has been closed and all trains cancelled.



Teresa May has just commented that this is being treated as "an appaling terrorist incident".

