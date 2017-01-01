Ariana Grande concert marred by bomb blasts

Ariana Grande's fans have been evacuated from a concert venue in Manchester, England following a pair of bomb blasts.

Officials are investigating the explosions, which boomed over the city minutes after the end of the singer's Manchester Arena show on Monday night (22May17).

Grande's publicist has confirmed the singer is OK, but fans at the show have taken to Twitter to reveal the first bomb blast led to mass panic inside the venue and concertgoers began running outside as the second explosion shook the building.

One man captured video of an emergency vehicle racing to the scene, while other fans have posted video from inside the venue and others are reporting smoke, blood and even bodies, although these social media accounts have not been confirmed.

One devotee tweeted: "I was inside Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester Arena. Right at the end a explosion was heard. Smoke on the corridors and blood", while another added, "There has been a bomb near the Manchester arena. I've seen bodies everywhere. Please everyone let your family know you're safe."

A statement from Greater Manchester Police reads: "Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available."