Drake wants a Celine Dion tattoo

Rap superstar Drake is planning to honour Celine Dion by adding a tattoo of her face to his body of art.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker celebrated his groundbreaking 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (21May17) by hanging out with fellow performer Celine backstage, and during their encounter, Drake was caught on camera sharing his tattoo thoughts with the French-Canadian pop legend.

In a video clip which has surfaced on social media, Drake can be heard telling Celine, "It means the world (to meet you), you're very iconic. We love you."

"I'm like, a year away from a Celine tat," he added, gesturing to his left ribcage, suggesting that's where he wanted to have the portrait inked.

A flattered Celine tried to play down the idea, saying, "Oh, I don't know," before introducing the rapper to her 16-year-old son, Rene-Charles Angelil.

Drake later shared a snap of himself posing with Celine and his father, Dennis Graham, and in the accompanying caption, the hip-hop star reveals his musician dad was just as captivated by the singer as he was.

"My dad might have walked away from this pic and said 'Da Celine Way' (sic)," he wrote.

Drake has yet to speak publicly about his Celine tattoo plans, but he recently had soul star Sade's likeness inked onto his torso after meeting the reclusive British singer backstage while on tour in London in March (17). The portrait features a well-known picture of the Smooth Operator singer wearing a head wrap and large hoop earrings, along with the words "with love Sade x", apparently inked in her handwriting, beneath her image.