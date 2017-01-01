Iggy Azalea: 'Adam Lambert feud rumours are complete entertainment'

Iggy Azalea has denied claims she's feuding with Adam Lambert after he called her a "diva who doesn't know anything about singing".

The pair starred together as judges on The X Factor Australia last year (16), and Adam hit headlines when he made the disparaging remarks during an interview on former radio show Rove and Sam while promoting the programme.

However, asked if there is any lasting beef between her and Adam as she appeared on U.S. show Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) on Sunday night, Iggy insisted it's all good.

"Well actually, Adam's a really good friend of mine and this is completely entertainment," she smiled. "He came to my dressing room the day after and was like, 'Oh my God girl, I'm so sorry, please don't hate me, they told me to upstairs,' and I was like, 'ok'."

Iggy's reply drew laughs from the audience thanks to her highly exaggerated hand movements and fake American accent.

The Black Widow singer also said that rumours of a feud no longer matter anyway, as the show was cancelled after suffering its worst ever ratings for her series.

"And funnily enough the show got cancelled, so I guess the ratings were a little low, but nice try Adam," Iggy laughed.

The 26-year-old singer also used her appearance on WWHL to talk about her love for hotel heiress Paris Hilton. She partied at the entrepreneur's Beverly Hills estate last weekend alongside famous pals including Katy Perry and Sofia Richie, and admitted she couldn't hide her admiration for the star.

"She has a lot of pics of herself," Iggy said of Paris' home. "The best is her in a Guess shirt and it says, 'Can you afford me?'

"I was like 'I love her. I'm so obsessed'."