Eric Prydz: I make music to please myself

This weekend saw the return of Eric Prydz on Beats 1 with his bi-weekly show EPIC Radio which aired on Friday night. Eric dropped new music from Sebastien Leger, Patrice Baumel and Eelke Kleijn plus a new Pryda ID to kick things off. The boss man also premiered the new release on his Pryda label from UK producer Cristoph called ‘Feel’. Eric also called Zane last week on Beats 1 where they discussed his return, his new music and more. You can check out the interview below.



On his return to Beats 1:

Yes mate I’m super excited as well. I had a really good run on Beats 1 when you guys launched the station and I had a bit of a break now and I’m really happy to be back again. I’ve got loads of super exciting stuff lined up for the show. Really good few months ahead.



On what he’s been up to:

I’ve been on a round the world tour. I did Australia at the start of the year, then I went to India, that was the first time for me, it was really exiting. I think the whole electronic dance music thing, I think it’s always been big but now it’s really exploding with all the big festivals. It was a real experience. Just to experience the country, India, I’d ever been. It’s just a really amazing place and the people are amazing. They’re so excited about the music and the culture and all that. So I had the best time ever. That was great.



On the future of dance music:

I always try not to look at what’s going on in the ‘scene' as such. I make music to please myself and I will do stuff that excites me. That could be a good thing, it could also be a really bad thing. I think I’ve just been lucky that there’s a lot of people that like what I do and what I am excited about. I never really follow trends and obviously I can appreciate other people’s music and what’s going in the scene right now and I think it’s great but it’s not my story to tell. I have my own little musical world where I kind of reside and I’m just gonna continue doing that. Just do stuff that excited me and keeps me going. That’s what it’s about right?



On new music:

I’ve been making a lot of new music. For the past few months I’m doing my big EPIC 5.0 show in Victoria Park in London in two weeks I think it is and obviously I’ve been making a lot of new music for that. But also making new music for a forthcoming Pryda album, which is a name that I’ve released music under, that’s coming out hopefully later this year. I’m kind of known to say I’m gonna release albums and they never come, but it’s mostly written. So I’ve been making a lot of music lately, I’ve been feeling very inspired. Obviously we have the summer coming up as well which I always tend to make all this music at the start of the year that I then play over the summer. I have this residency coming up at Hï Club in Ibiza where I am every Tuesday all summer which I’m really excited about. I want to be able to play something fresh at every show there. So I’m making a lot of music right now. Which you will hear on the show by the way.



On knowing what name he wants to release certain music under:

I think it’s like for anyone who has a massive music interest and I don’t like only one specific type of music, I love it all. So that’s gonna shine through whenever I sit down and try to write music as well. Sometimes I like to make something super dark and hard and very minimal, and some other day I want to make something huge, orchestral, super melodic, euphoric. The reason why I started all these different names to release music under is because I do feel like it would be a bit confusing if I released all this different kind of music under the same name. Cause then people would never really know what to expect. It would be such a big jump from record to record. And it’s also fun, it’s really fun to start a new project. Like I’m gonna start a new name, I’m gonna make music that’s gonna sound specifically like this, and you know you start your own label around it. It’s just a fun way of doing it. I’m from Stockholm and a lot of the house and techno guys have been doing this for decades really, having different secret names that they release music under and stuff like that.

