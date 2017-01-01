NEWS Ed Sheeran’s ÷ is coasting towards a return to the top of the Official Albums Chart Newsdesk Share with :







Ed Sheeran has had a few weeks off from being Number 1 in the charts, but he could divide and conquer the Official Albums Chart competition once again this week.



In today's Official Albums Chart Update, Ed's third studio album ÷ leads the way, with some 2,400 combined chart sales putting him ahead of his nearest rivals Linkin Park - their seventh record One More Light is new at Number 2 on today's mid-week sales flash.



Should Ed hold on to his lead, ÷ will have sat at Number 1 for 10 non-consecutive weeks.



Last week's Number 1 album from Harry Styles is not far behind at Number 3 today, while synth pop heroes Erasure are occupying Number 5 with their 17th studio LP World Be Gone.



Engelbert Humperdinck's latest compilation album 50 has landed at Number 8 following three days on sale, which would make his ninth Top 10 should it hold firm until Friday. As the name of the album suggests, the release is to commemorate Engelbert's 50 years in music.



Blink-182's Number 1 album California is on course to return to the Top 10 at Number 9 following the release of a new deluxe edition with 10 additional tracks, while The Kooks' greatest hits The Best Of So Far is just outside at 11.

The 40th anniversary deluxe edition of Jethro Tull's Songs from the Wood sees the classic album rise the ranks once more to Number 13, two places ahead of Papa Roach's Crooked Teeth, which has its grip on Number 15.



There's more rock music from Rammstein - their live album Paris is at 21 and is followed by Iron Maiden's Complete Albums Collection at 31. Finally, Liverpudlian singer Jane Weaver is hoping to secure her first UK Top 40 entry at 34 with Modern Kosmology, and Scouting For Girls' 10th anniversary re-issue of their self-titled debut album sits at Number 36.

