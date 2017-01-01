NEWS Liam Payne is set for a Top 10 entry with debut solo single 'Strip That Down' Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Payne is on course for a strong debut on this week’s Official Singles Chart with his first solo effort Strip That Down.



The track, which features 1/3 of Migos Quavo, starts at Number 3 in this week's Official Chart Update and is just 325 equivalent sales behind Number 2, DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne's I'm The One.



If he holds inside the Top 10 until Friday's Official Chart announcement (May 26), it'll be a clean sweep of Top 10s for each of One Direction's solo debuts, following Zayn's Pillowtalk (1), Niall Horan's This Town (9), Louis Tomlinson's Just Hold On (2) and Harry Styles' Sign Of The Times (1).



Meanwhile, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito remix ft. Justin Bieber continues to lead at Number 1 at the halfway stage of the chart week, firmly on course for a third week at the summit.



Closing out this week's Official Singles Chart Update Top 5 are Shawn Mendes' There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back (4) and Clean Bandit's Symphony ft. Zara Larsson (5).



Charlie Puth could be landing his third UK Top 10 single this Friday, his latest single Attention lifts from 12 to 10. Jonas Blue's Mama ft. William Singe leaps ten places to 12, and Pretty Girl by rising star Maggie Lindemann continues to climb the Top 40 this week, currently up five spots to 16



Further down, Katy Perry's Swish Swish ft. Nicki Minaj is new at 25, Selena Gomez is set to claim her 10th UK Top 10 with Bad Liar (34), and Katy's Bon Appetit rebounds ten places to 35 following her performance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.



Finally, former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello opens at Number 40 with her debut headline solo single Crying In The Club. Camila has previously appeared in the Top 40 as a guest feature on Machine Gun Kelly's Top 20 single Bad Things.

