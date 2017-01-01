Jessica Simpson denies pregnancy rumours

Jessica Simpson has shut down speculation she is expecting her third child.

The singer and mother of two makes an appearance on America's The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (22May17) and as she sat down for her pre-taped interview, she immediately dispelled rumours she was pregnant, sharing that she is on birth control and has an Intrauterine Device (IUD) fitted so she can't be.

"I'm not pregnant" she said in a preview. "We got an IUD, nothing's gonna get in that uterus."

Ellen noted that she was with child during her past two appearances on the show, and Jessica replied, "Now, thank God, I have two beautiful children, and I'm not having a third. They're too cute... you can't top that."

Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson are parents to son Ace, three, and daughter Maxwell, who recently turned five. Jessica shared snaps from her mermaid-themed birthday party and reveal she hired women who wore silicon tails and pretended to be mermaids in the swimming pool during the party and helped the guests learn how to become the mythical creatures.

The 36-year-old reflected on her relationship with Eric, who she married in 2014, saying, "I don't know if I've ever had a seven year relationship" and admitting he has never really seen her perform.

However, he may soon get the opportunity as Jessica is working on new music, which will be her first record since her 2010 festive album Happy Christmas. Jessica lives in Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne 's former home in Hidden Hills, California, which has an underground recording studio. She told Ellen she has written about 38 songs and added, "I'm impressed with myself".

The couple moved into the home in 2013.