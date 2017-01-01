Drake dominates 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Drake made history at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (21May17) by taking home a record-breaking 13 prizes at the Las Vegas ceremony.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker headed into the weekend tied with The Chainsmokers with 22 nominations each, and already had 10 under his belt by the time he hit the red carpet for Sunday night's (21May17) event. Among his early wins were accolades for Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Rap Album for Views.

He quickly added prizes for Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for Views, tying Adele for the most Billboard Music Awards in a single year with 12, but Drake went one up after going head-to-head in the final category of the night, for Top Artist.

However, as he stepped up to the stage, the MC acknowledged the British soul star would likely take back the most wins title when she releases her next album.

Putting on a Jamaican accent, Drake said, "Hold tight Adele, because when the new ting drops, yeah, ya fall right back to get the record back (sic)!"

Pregnant Beyonce, who did not attend the Las Vegas event, scored five awards, while The Chainsmokers and Twenty One Pilots ended up with four apiece.

Drake also had arguably the most visually-stunning performance of the night after delivering his Gyalchester tune from a stage in the middle of the famed Fountains of Bellagio outside the Bellagio hotel and resort. Drake rapped the track as fireworks exploded all around him.

There were also top sets from Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Icon Award winner Cher, and Celine Dion, who celebrated the 20th anniversary of her classic ballad My Heart Will Go On, the theme song to 1997 movie Titanic, by delivering a pitch-perfect rendition which earned her a standing ovation from the celebrity-filled crowd.

Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons star Dan Reynolds paid tribute to Chris Cornell, remembering the tragic rocker as "a true innovator, a musical architect, and a pioneer on the cutting edge of the Seattle grunge movement".

"Even though Chris is gone, his legacy endures," Reynolds said, before leading a moment of silence.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman committed suicide on Wednesday night (17May17), aged 52.

The full list of winners at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens, is:

Top Artist: Drake

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Beyonce

Top Duo/Group: Twenty One Pilots

Top New Artist: Zayn

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake

Top Hot 100 Artist: Drake

Top Song Sales Artist: Drake

Top Radio Songs Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist: BTS

Top Touring Artist: Beyonce

Top R&B Artist: Beyonce

Top R&B Tour: Beyonce

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Tour: Drake

Top Country Artist: Blake Shelton

Top Country Tour: Kenny Chesney

Top Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour: Coldplay

Top Latin Artist: Juan Gabriel

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist: Kirk Franklin

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album: Hamilton: An American Musical

Top Billboard 200 Album: Drake, Views

Top R&B Album: Beyonce, Lemonade

Top Rap Album: Drake, Views

Top Country Album: Chris Stapleton, Traveller

Top Rock Album: Metallica, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct

Top Latin Album: Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough

Top Christian Album: Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be

Top Gospel Album: Tamela Mann, One Way

Top Hot 100 Song: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, Closer

Top Selling Song: Justin Timberlake, Can't Stop The Feeling!

Top Radio Song: Justin Timberlake, Can't Stop The Feeling!

Top Streaming Song (Audio): Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla, One Dance

Top Streaming Song (Video): Desiigner, Panda

Top Collaboration: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, Closer

Top R&B Song: Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla, One Dance

Top R&B Collaboration: Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla, One Dance

Top Rap Song: Desiigner, Panda

Top Rap Collaboration: Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane, Black Beatles

Top Country Song: Florida Georgia Line, H.O.L.Y.

Top Country Collaboration: Kenny Chesney featuring Pink, Setting The World On Fire

Top Rock Song: Twenty One Pilots, Heathens

Top Latin Song: Nicky Jam, Hasta El Amanecer

Top Dance/Electronic Song: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, Closer

Top Christian Song: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, Thy Will

Top Gospel Song: Travis Greene, Made A Way

Billboard Icon: Cher