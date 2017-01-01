Mariah Carey reconciles with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey has reunited with her ex-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka just a month after their break-up.

The Hero hitmaker raised eyebrows on Friday (19May17) when she shared a nostalgic photo of herself and backing dancer Bryan on Instagram.

She simply captioned it: "#fbf (Flashback Friday)".

Mariah offered up no further explanation for the sweet snap, but later that night, the singer was photographed getting cosy with Bryan after meeting up at Wolfgang Puck's CUT restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

In pictures obtained by DailyMail.co.uk, the superstar is shown sitting side-by-side in a booth with her 34-year-old toyboy, appearing to lean in for a kiss in one snap, while in another, Bryan happily feeds her a spoonful of their shared dessert.

The singer, 47, has yet to comment on the romantic reconciliation, but the news emerges weeks after she abruptly called it quits with the Bryan in April (17). Reports at the time suggested she had become concerned by his spending habits and his jealousy over her friendly relationship with ex-husband Nick Cannon, the father of her six-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

"Everyone hoped that she would (end things)," a source told People.com last month (Apr17). "She has better things to focus on. Mariah is happy. She is focusing on her kids and new music."

Mariah began dating Bryan shortly after parting ways with her billionaire fiance James Packer last September (16), and showed off her new relationship in November (16), by posing for amorous pictures with the dancer on a beach in Hawaii.