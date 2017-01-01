Russell Crowe alleges Ed Sheeran is engaged to wed

Actor Russell Crowe has sparked speculation his pal Ed Sheeran is engaged after referring to the singer's girlfriend as his "fiancee".

The Gladiator star was chatting about his unlikely friendship with Ed on Australian radio show Fitzy And Wippa on Friday (19May17), when he appeared to let slip the Shape of You hitmaker had proposed to Cherry Seaborn.

"He (Sheeran) was on tour here and he was getting a bit burned out so he came up and stayed at the farm for a couple of days to get some sleep and then we became conversational mates," Russell explained of his house guest at his coastal property in New South Wales. "He has subsequently gone back to the farm with his fiancee for more time."

Russell wasn't pressed on his use of the word "fiancee", and Ed has yet to comment on the reports of a secret engagement.

However, the British pop star recently admitted he "feels pretty good" about the idea of spending the rest of his life with Cherry, who he began dating in 2015 after attending high school together.

"She lives three or four miles away from me, where I grew up, and we live together now," he smiled to Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O in February (17). "We just got cats!"

Ed and Cherry's relationship blossomed in 2016, as the singer took time away from the spotlight to recuperate after years of touring, and it appears the strength of their romance has even made Sheeran start thinking about fatherhood.

"I don't want to be touring when I have kids," he told U.K. programme Good Morning Britain in March (17). "I want to be nipping out now and then and actually being able to be a father. So yeah, I think I would definitely have kids, I'd definitely love all the kids in the world, but I don't want to have them right now."

Ed previously dated chef Athina Andrelos for about a year before they broke up in 2014, while he was also linked to Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt until 2012.