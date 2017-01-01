Beyonce celebrates at lavish baby shower

Beyonce has celebrated the impending arrival of her twins at a lavish baby shower.

The 35-year-old singer was thrown the Moroccan-themed bash by her mother Tina Lawson on Saturday (20May17) at a private residence in Beverly Hills that was once owned by Madonna, according to E! News.

Lemonade hitmaker Beyonce is expected to give birth any day now, after announcing she was pregnant via a photo on Instagram back in January.

Balloons spelling out 'Twinning' and 'Carter Push Party' adorned the baby shower, while guests including Serena Williams, La La Anthony and Beyonce’s Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams wore brightly patterned outfits to fit in with the theme.

Grandmother-to-be Tina shared a video from the bash on Instagram on Saturday, showing the guests shouting "Happy Carter Push Party!" to the camera, referring to Beyonce's married surname.

Her husband Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, was understood to have skipped the party, while their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy played with friends, including Kelly’s son Titan, at the star-studded bash.

A source told People that Beyonce was seen walking round the party with a bare stomach covered in henna tattoos.

"There was a huge tent erected on the property where most of the shower took place. The decor was African themed and very colourful with lounge seating areas, floor pillows and rugs on the floor," another source told E! News.

African dancers and drummers performed at the baby shower, while a huge soul food buffet was served for a late lunch.

Beyonce and Jay have reportedly relocated to Los Angeles as they await the birth of their twins, and have been overseeing renovations of their rental home in the upscale area of Holmby Hills.

The formerly Manhattan-based couple plan on raising the new additions to their family in Los Angeles, and have even enrolled daughter Blue Ivy in a local pre-school, according to People.