Chris Cornell remembered at Rock on the Range festival

Late singer Chris Cornell was remembered in a surprise tribute at the Rock on the Range festival.

Cornell's band Soundgarden were scheduled to headline the event in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday (19May17), before the unexpected death of the rocker forced the band to cancel.

The 52-year-old musician was found dead in a Detroit hotel room on Wednesday, hours after performing with his band in the city. A medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging.

Instead of seeing the Loud Love hitmakers perform on Friday, fans were instead treated to a special tribute in honour of Cornell during the band's designated slot, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Two side monitors were showing a photo of Cornell singing onstage, with two animated candles on each side as the Leonard Cohen song Hallelujah played.

The screens then showed a video of the rocker performing a cover of John Lennon's iconic track Imagine, followed by a photo montage of Cornell, as his voice blared through the stadium.

The video tribute was also later shared on the festival's Facebook page.

Following the touching tribute, Stone Sour's Corey Taylor and Christian Martucci took the stage, performing covers of Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here and Temple of the Dog's Hunger Strike.

"We're gonna do our best to send some love upstairs (to Cornell)," Taylor told the crowd.

Gavin Rossdale from Bush also paid tribute to Cornell during his Rock on the Range set, performing Soundgarden's 1994 hit Black Hole Sun.

Soundgarden made the decision to cancel all of their remaining six dates on their North American tour following the rocker's suicide, including the Rock on the Range and Pointfest festivals.

Pointfest organisers later cancelled the festival on Saturday (20May17).