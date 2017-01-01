Katy Perry claims new track is 'anti-bullying anthem'

Katy Perry's new track with Nicki Minaj is an anti-bullying anthem.

On Thursday night (18May17), Katy released her latest song Swish Swish from upcoming album Witness.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to speculate if the track was aimed at her pop rival Taylor Swift due to lyrics such as "don't you come for me, no, not today" and "you're calculated, I've got your number, 'cause you're a joker and I'm a courtside killer queen".

The 32-year-old appeared on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show on Friday, and when asked about who influenced the lyrics on Swish Swish, Katy remained tight-lipped.

"Is that about anyone we know or...?” host Jimmy asked.

“I think it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you,” she cautiously replied. “It’s a liberation from all the negative that doesn’t serve you."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Roar hitmaker was asked if she was planning a retaliation to Taylor's 2014 Bad Blood, which was strongly rumoured to be about Katy.

"One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone," she said. "But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey. We got to keep it real, honey.

"This record is not about anyone else. This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else... I think there’s a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless and here it is," Katy added.