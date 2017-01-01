Kylie Jenner splashes cash on new man Travis Scott - report

Kylie Jenner is reportedly splurging on expensive gifts for her new man Travis Scott.

The make-up maven, was first linked to the Mamacita rapper last month (Apr17), following her split from Tyga after their on-off relationship finally fizzled out.

Kylie and Travis were then seen together at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California but chose Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, to take their alleged romance public.

As with Tyga, it has been claimed that the reality TV star is lavishing the Grammy Award-nominated rapper, real name Jacques Webster, Jr., with luxury gifts.

"Kylie is back to her old habits, because she's so insecure that Travis will ditch her unless she buys his love," a source told Heat magazine. "Kylie gave Travis a $19,700 (£15,300) Patek Philippe Calatrava watch on the two-week anniversary of their first kiss, and she's offered to buy him a $400,000 (£310,000) Lamborghini Aventador to match the one she bought for herself a few months ago."

But Kylie's generosity doesn't stop there, as the youngest member of the Kardashian family has practically asked Travis to move in with her.

"She also gave him the keys to her Aventador, and has given him his own room at her house to turn into a studio," added the source.

Kylie was similarly generous with Tyga, gifting him a flashy 60-carat diamond bracelet for his birthday last November (16) and surprising him with a brand new $300,000 (£233,000) Bentley car a few months earlier.

News of Kylie's gifting spree comes after her 25-year-old beau was arrested for allegedly inciting a riot in Arkansas. The rapper was cuffed and taken into custody as he left the stage at a gig in Rogers on Saturday night (13May17), after the concert turned into chaos.