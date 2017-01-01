Sienna Miller and Rita Ora design wave installations for charity

Sienna Miller and Rita Ora are throwing their support behind an ocean conservation charity campaign by designing wave installations.

Sienna and Rita teamed up with bosses at beauty brand La Mer and non-profit organisation Project 0 to help launch the La Mer Wave Walk on Saturday (20May17).

Model Cara Delevingne and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood also created wave installations for the campaign, which will be placed in various locations in New York City.

"Of course the ocean is our muse," Clyde Johnson, La Mer global ambassador, says. "The original creme and the miracle broth was really created inspired by the healing powers of the ocean. The fund will focus on supporting Marine Protected Areas, as well as strengthening our ongoing ocean conversation efforts around the world."

The pieces created by the celebrities will be put up for sale online and will be auctioned at Sotheby's next month (Jun17). The funds will benefit the La Mer Blue Heart Oceans Fund for Project 0.

"(We're) raising awareness and funds and working with ocean conservation organizations around the world to finish the job while there is still time left," Jimmy Jagger, Project 0 board member, says.

Sienna and Rita join a wave of celebrities who are active in ocean conservation efforts including Scott Eastwood and Leonardo DiCaprio. In 2014, DiCaprio donated $2 million (£1.5 million) through his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to conservation group Oceans 5, which is attempting to stop illegal fishing and create marine reserves in the world's five oceans.

"Oceans 5 is an exciting new platform for marine conservation. Working together with other philanthropists, we are making smarter, more impactful investments for the future of our planet...," he said.