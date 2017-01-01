Taylor Momsen heartbroken by tourmate Chris Cornell's death

Actress-turned-rocker Taylor Momsen has postponed a concert on Friday night (19May17) as she is still reeling from the shock death of her tourmate Chris Cornell.

The 23-year-old and her The Pretty Reckless bandmates had been opening for Cornell's group Soundgarden on select tour dates, and performed as scheduled at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday night (17May17) - hours before Chris committed suicide in his hotel room.

Tributes from the late singer's rock peers have been pouring in since news of his death broke early on Thursday (18May17), and now Taylor, who has long considered Cornell one of her idols, has broken her silence about the tragedy.

Sharing an Instagram photo of the Fox Theatre awning bearing the two band's names, she wrote, "My heart is broken. Still in a state of shock. I have no words right now except my heart pours out to his beautiful family and friends."

Her bandmates also expressed their condolences to Cornell's loved ones in a post on Twitter: "Our deepest sympathies to family and new friends we just had the privilege to join for an all too brief moment," they tweeted. "Our hearts are with you."

And in a statement issued to People.com, The Pretty Reckless stars announced the postponement of their Friday gig in New Jersey.

"It is with our grieving hearts that we have decided to reschedule tonight's show at The Starland Ballroom," the statement reads. "We will make it up to you. More info on the new date to come soon."

The news emerges a day after a Michigan medical examiner ruled Chris' death a suicide by hanging.

The 52-year-old's widow, Vicky, has since shared her thoughts on the ruling, suggesting a prescription drug used to treat anxiety and addiction problems could be to blame as he had previously suffered with alcohol and drug abuse issues.

"What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details...," the mother-of-two stated. "I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life."

Chris also had a daughter from his first marriage.