Travis Scott pleads not guilty to riot charge

Rapper Travis Scott has pleaded his innocence after he was arrested and accused of inciting a riot following a concert in Arkansas last weekend (13-14May17).

The Goosebumps star was handcuffed by police and held responsible for the crowd chaos that ensued after performing at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers on 13 May (17), when he reportedly "encouraged people to rush the stage".

A number of people were injured in the incident, including a member of the venue's security team and a cop.

Travis, real name Jacques Webster, Jr., was taken into custody and also booked for endangering the welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct, before being released without bail hours later.

Kylie Jenner's new boyfriend had been due to return to Arkansas for arraignment on 13 June (17), but his attorney, Drew Ledbetter, has since waived the appearance and has entered not guilty pleas to all misdemeanours on behalf of his client.

"Travis Scott had no criminal intent," Ledbetter told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "He only intended to put on a good show."

Prosecutors have declined to comment on the attorney's remarks.

Meanwhile, the rapper is looking to cash in on the legal trouble by using his mug shot on a new T-shirt design.

The police photo features in the centre of a plain white T-shirt, and retails online for $45 (£35).

It's not the first time Travis has been arrested for causing chaos at a concert - he was busted at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, Illinois in 2015, after calling on fans to climb over barricades and join him onstage.

He pleaded guilty to reckless conduct months later and was ordered to remain under court supervision for a year, according to Rolling Stone.

Travis also recently hit headlines for encouraging fans at a gig in New York to jump from balconies.