Harry Styles gets tearful when performing Sign of the Times

Harry Styles often feels tearful when he sings his debut solo single Sign of the Times.

The 23-year-old made an appearance on Carpool Karaoke to mark the end of his week-long stint on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday (18May17), and after singing the track with James, he revealed he sometimes gets overcome with emotion while performing it.

"It makes me cry performing it sometimes, it makes me quite emotional," he confessed, before joking, "In like a cool way, like a chilled way."

"Did you just say 'In a cool way?' It makes me cry in a cool way!'" replied host James, to which Harry then smiled, "My eyes are sweating, like 'It's cool, it's emotional.'"

He added that his mum Anne cried when she listened to his album the first time, but he was unsure if her response was positive, as she "cries a lot."

Harry and James belted out tracks from his self-titled debut album including Kiwi and Sweet Creature as well as OutKast's Hey Ya and Lionel Richie and Diana Ross duet Endless Love, after Harry revealed it was his favourite song to sing on his home karaoke machine growing up.

They didn't just stick to singing either, and after Harry admitted he loves romance films, they recreated scenes from Notting Hill and Titanic, with Harry adopting an American accent as he said Julia Roberts' famous line: "I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her" and seductively said Kate Winslet's line, "Draw me like one of your French girls."

Following the end of the show, the One Direction star tweeted, "Thank you @JKCorden (show producer) @benwinston and everyone at @latelateshow for having us all week. I had a very interesting time. Love you forever. H."