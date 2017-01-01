NEWS Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber’s Despacito stay at number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber will be celebrating again tonight as Despacito logs a second week as the UK's Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



Despacito, which translates to ‘Slowly’, won't be budged from Number 1 quickly, and is the first Number 1 of the last five to hold onto the top spot for more than one week. The Spanglish track enjoyed its strongest week yet to hold the top spot, downloaded 42,000 times while accumulating 7.9 million streams.



Justin Bieber also holds firms at Number 2 with I'm The One, his collaboration with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne, meaning it’ll be the 11th time in Bieber’s career that he’s held both the Number 1 and 2 position at the same time, tying with Ed Sheeran.



The Top 5 is completed by Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson's Symphony at 3, Shawn Mendes' There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back at 4 (a new peak for the song), and Ed Sheeran's Shape of You at Number 5.



J Hus enters the Official Singles Chart Top 10 for the first time; Did You See has climbed the chart for an eighth straight week and hits a new peak of Number 8. Miley Cyrus' comeback track Malibu debuts at 11, ahead of Charlie Puth's Attention, up four to Number 12.



Disciples' On My Mind rises eight spots to make its first appearance in the Top 20 at Number 15, while up and coming US star Maggie Lindemann jumps a huge 37 ranks to 21 with her breakthrough hit Pretty Girl.



Jonas Blue's latest single Mama ft. William Singe is also on the rise, lifting seven placings to Number 22. There are also leaps for Kyle and Lil Yachty's iSpy, which propels seven to Number 33, and Paramore's Hard Times, a re-entry into the Top 40 that matches its previous peak position of Number 34.

