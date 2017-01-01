NEWS Harry Styles’ debut album hits top spot Newsdesk Share with :







Congratulations to Harry Styles, whose debut album lands straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart.



The self-titled collection shifted just shy of 57,000 across physical, download and streaming equivalent sales to claim the top spot.



Even more copies of Harry Styles’ debut were purchased on vinyl this week than of Paul Weller’s new offering, A Kind Revolution; Harry pips The Modfather to the top of this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart with just over 3,000 copies on the format sold.



Harry becomes the second One Direction member to land at Number 1 solo album, following Zayn’s Mind Of Mine in April 2016.



Harry Styles’ album includes lead single Sign Of The Times, which debuted at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart last month. The song rebounds to 6 this week, while another eight of the record’s ten songs land inside the Top 100.



Finishing behind Harry this week is Ed Sheeran’s ÷, which holds at 2, and Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human is at 3.



Three more new albums debut inside this week’s Top 10: Paramore’s fifth collection After Laughter is at 4, Paul Weller’s 13th solo album A Kind Revolution lands at 5, and British rapper J Hus lands at 6 with his debut record Common Sense.



Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May re-enters the Top 10 following her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, up five spots to 10, while a 10th anniversary reissue of Manic Street Preachers’ Send Away The Tigers enters at 21.



Further down, British rockers Inglorious claim their first UK Top 40 album with II (22), US country music group Zac Brown Band bag their highest charting album in the UK with Welcome Home (25), the London cast recording of Dreamgirls debuts at 36, and Machine Gun Kelly’s Bloom enters at 37..

