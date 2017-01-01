Justin Bieber and The Weeknd to face off at iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards

Justin Bieber and The Weeknd will face off at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVAs) next month (Jun17), as they both vie for the title of Most Buzzworthy Canadian.

While both stars have enjoyed huge musical success they also have another thing in common - Selena Gomez. Justin had an on-off relationship for years with the Hands to Myself star, who is currently dating The Weeknd.

Sorry singer Justin has also publicly slammed The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, calling his music "wack" (bad), before his rival hit back when he featured on Nav's song Some Way.

Now the duo will have to compete at the much-anticipated MMVAs, with both nominated in the Canadian favourite category. It remains to be seen whether they both attend the ceremony, to be held at Toronto’s Bell Media building on 18 June.

They also have some competition from Alessia Cara, Drake and Shawn Mendes.

Shawn led the pack when the nominations were released, as he's up for four awards, including Best Pop Video and the Fan Favourite category Artist or Group.

Grimes and A Tribe Called Red also received four nominations apiece, with The Weeknd, Lorde, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Alessia, PUP and Zeds Dead close behind with three nominations each.

British singer Ed and New Zealand-born Lorde will face off in the Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group category, alongside Iggy Azalea, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga, while former One Direction star Niall Horan and ex-Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello are in with a chance of winning the Best New International Artist gong - if they can beat Chance The Rapper, Lil Yachty and Post Malone.

Niall, who is also up for Fan Favourite International Artist or Group, will be among the performers at the ceremony, with Iggy, Lorde, DNCE and Imagine Dragons also planning to take to the stage.

The nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards are as follows:

Video of the Year:

R.E.D. – A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Black Bear, Directed by Yassin Alsalman

Fireproof – Coleman Hell, Director Peter Huang

Glowed Up – Kaytranada f. Anderson .Paak, Director Bo Mirosseni

Sleep In The Heat – PUP, Director Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux

Mercy – Shawn Mendes, Director Jay Martin

Best Post-production:

Undone – Coeur De Pirate, Director Vallee Duhamel (Post: Alain Loiselle, Jerôme Cloutier, Bruno de Coninck, Julien Delorme, Andrew Ludovico, Lucy Rybicka & Josh Sherrett)

Miracle – Darcys, Director Common Good (Post: Common Good)

Seeing Double – Sleepy Tom f. Tonye, Director Grandson & Son (Post: Matt Bilewicz, Zhargal Sambuev, Farah Yusuf, Sean Evans & Fezz Stenton, Ryan Ruskay and Grandson & Son)

Move Together – Somewhere Else f. Majid Jordan, Director Helmi

Too Young – Zeds Dead f. Rivers Cuomo & Pusha T, Director Chris Ullens (Post: James Wright, Tine Kluth & Chris Ullens)

Best EDM/Dance Video:

Stadium Pow Wow – A Tribe Called Red f. Black Bear, Director Kevan Funk

Indomitable – Dj Shub f. Northern Cree Singers, Director Mark Stanleigh

Easy Go – Grandtheft & Delaney Jane, Director Tyler Hynes

Venus Fly – Grimes f. Janelle Monae, Director Claire Boucher

Runaway – MSTRKRFT, Brooks Reynolds

Best Director:

Kevan Funk, Stadium Pow Wow – A Tribe Called Red f. Black Bear

Didier Charette, Rush – CRi

Claire Boucher, Venus Fly – Grimes f. Janelle Monae

Michael LeBlanc, Spirit – Wintersleep

Adam Beck, Stardust – Zeds Dead f. Twin Shadow

Best Pop Video:

Fireproof – Coleman Hell, Director Peter Huang

Venus Fly – Grimes f. Janelle Monae, Director Claire Boucher

Can’t Slow Down – Hedley, Directors Jacob Hoggard and Matt Leaf

Mercy – Shawn Mendes, Director Jay Martin

No Warm Up – SonReal, Director Peter Huang

Best Rock/Alternative Video:

Knocking At The Door – Arkells, Directors Shane Cunningham and Mark Myers

Beck + Call – July Talk f. Tanya Tagaq, Directors Jared Rasb, Norah Sadava and Amy Nostbakken

Sleep In The Heat – PUP, Director Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux

In A World Possessed By The Human Mind – The Tragically Hip, Director Max Montalvo

Spirit – Wintersleep, Director Michael LeBlanc

Best Hip-Hop Video:

Disconnected – Derek Wise, Director Glenn Michael

Red Alert/100 Roses – Jazz Cartier, Director Jon Riera

81 – Sean Leon, Director Zac Facts

Picasso Leaning – Tasha The Amazon, Director Colin G Cooper

Let’s Go – TassNata f. Rich Kidd & Tona, Director Dan Lemoyne

Best MuchFact Video:

Rush – CRi, Director Didier Charette

With Me – DVSN, Directors Jon Riera and Lesean Harris

Sleep In The Heat – PUP, Director Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux

Small Talk – Majid Jordan, Director Kid.Studio

Acid Test – River Tiber, Directors Grandson & Son and Tommy Paxton-Beesley

Most Buzzworthy Canadian:

Alessia Cara

Drake

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group:

Ed Sheeran

Iggy Azalea

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Lorde

Best New Canadian Artist:

Charlotte Day Wilson

Daniel Caesar

DVSN

Jessie Reyez

PARTYNEXTDOOR

Best New International Artist:

Chance The Rapper

Camila Cabello

Lil Yachty

Niall Horan

Post Malone

iHeartRadio Canadian Single of the Year:

Scars to Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

One Dance – Drake

Starboy – The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk

iHeartRadio International Artist of the Year:

Ed Sheeran

Future

Katy Perry

Kendrick Lamar

Lorde

iHeartRadio International Duo or Group of the Year:

Twenty One Pilots

DNCE

Imagine Dragons

Migos

The Chainsmokers

Fan Fave Video:

R.E.D. – A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Black Bear, Directed by Yassin Alsalman

Shutter Island – Jessie Reyez, Director Peter Huang

Venus Fly – Grimes f. Janelle Monae, Director Claire Boucher

Too Young – Zeds Dead f. Rivers Cuomo & Pusha T, Director Chris Ullens (Post: James Wright, Tine Kluth & Chris Ullens)

Knocking At The Door – Arkells, Directors Shane Cunningham and Mark Myers (WILDCARD WINNER)

Fan Fave International Artist or Group:

Ed Sheeran

Katy Perry

Lorde

Niall Horan (Wildcard winner)

Fan Fave Artist or Group:

Drake

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Alessia Cara (Wildcard)

Fan Fave Much Creator:

Amanda Rach Lee

Jaclyn Forbes

Candace Leca

Mike on Much

YouTwoTV