Justin Bieber and The Weeknd to face off at iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards

Justin Bieber and The Weeknd will face off at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVAs) next month (Jun17), as they both vie for the title of Most Buzzworthy Canadian.
While both stars have enjoyed huge musical success they also have another thing in common - Selena Gomez. Justin had an on-off relationship for years with the Hands to Myself star, who is currently dating The Weeknd.
Sorry singer Justin has also publicly slammed The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, calling his music "wack" (bad), before his rival hit back when he featured on Nav's song Some Way.
Now the duo will have to compete at the much-anticipated MMVAs, with both nominated in the Canadian favourite category. It remains to be seen whether they both attend the ceremony, to be held at Toronto’s Bell Media building on 18 June.
They also have some competition from Alessia Cara, Drake and Shawn Mendes.
Shawn led the pack when the nominations were released, as he's up for four awards, including Best Pop Video and the Fan Favourite category Artist or Group.
Grimes and A Tribe Called Red also received four nominations apiece, with The Weeknd, Lorde, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Alessia, PUP and Zeds Dead close behind with three nominations each.
British singer Ed and New Zealand-born Lorde will face off in the Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group category, alongside Iggy Azalea, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga, while former One Direction star Niall Horan and ex-Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello are in with a chance of winning the Best New International Artist gong - if they can beat Chance The Rapper, Lil Yachty and Post Malone.
Niall, who is also up for Fan Favourite International Artist or Group, will be among the performers at the ceremony, with Iggy, Lorde, DNCE and Imagine Dragons also planning to take to the stage.
The nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards are as follows:
Video of the Year:
R.E.D. – A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Black Bear, Directed by Yassin Alsalman
Fireproof – Coleman Hell, Director Peter Huang
Glowed Up – Kaytranada f. Anderson .Paak, Director Bo Mirosseni
Sleep In The Heat – PUP, Director Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux
Mercy – Shawn Mendes, Director Jay Martin
Best Post-production:
Undone – Coeur De Pirate, Director Vallee Duhamel (Post: Alain Loiselle, Jerôme Cloutier, Bruno de Coninck, Julien Delorme, Andrew Ludovico, Lucy Rybicka & Josh Sherrett)
Miracle – Darcys, Director Common Good (Post: Common Good)
Seeing Double – Sleepy Tom f. Tonye, Director Grandson & Son (Post: Matt Bilewicz, Zhargal Sambuev, Farah Yusuf, Sean Evans & Fezz Stenton, Ryan Ruskay and Grandson & Son)
Move Together – Somewhere Else f. Majid Jordan, Director Helmi
Too Young – Zeds Dead f. Rivers Cuomo & Pusha T, Director Chris Ullens (Post: James Wright, Tine Kluth & Chris Ullens)
Best EDM/Dance Video:
Stadium Pow Wow – A Tribe Called Red f. Black Bear, Director Kevan Funk
Indomitable – Dj Shub f. Northern Cree Singers, Director Mark Stanleigh
Easy Go – Grandtheft & Delaney Jane, Director Tyler Hynes
Venus Fly – Grimes f. Janelle Monae, Director Claire Boucher
Runaway – MSTRKRFT, Brooks Reynolds
Best Director:
Kevan Funk, Stadium Pow Wow – A Tribe Called Red f. Black Bear
Didier Charette, Rush – CRi
Claire Boucher, Venus Fly – Grimes f. Janelle Monae
Michael LeBlanc, Spirit – Wintersleep
Adam Beck, Stardust – Zeds Dead f. Twin Shadow
Best Pop Video:
Fireproof – Coleman Hell, Director Peter Huang
Venus Fly – Grimes f. Janelle Monae, Director Claire Boucher
Can’t Slow Down – Hedley, Directors Jacob Hoggard and Matt Leaf
Mercy – Shawn Mendes, Director Jay Martin
No Warm Up – SonReal, Director Peter Huang
Best Rock/Alternative Video:
Knocking At The Door – Arkells, Directors Shane Cunningham and Mark Myers
Beck + Call – July Talk f. Tanya Tagaq, Directors Jared Rasb, Norah Sadava and Amy Nostbakken
Sleep In The Heat – PUP, Director Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux
In A World Possessed By The Human Mind – The Tragically Hip, Director Max Montalvo
Spirit – Wintersleep, Director Michael LeBlanc
Best Hip-Hop Video:
Disconnected – Derek Wise, Director Glenn Michael
Red Alert/100 Roses – Jazz Cartier, Director Jon Riera
81 – Sean Leon, Director Zac Facts
Picasso Leaning – Tasha The Amazon, Director Colin G Cooper
Let’s Go – TassNata f. Rich Kidd & Tona, Director Dan Lemoyne
Best MuchFact Video:
Rush – CRi, Director Didier Charette
With Me – DVSN, Directors Jon Riera and Lesean Harris
Sleep In The Heat – PUP, Director Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux
Small Talk – Majid Jordan, Director Kid.Studio
Acid Test – River Tiber, Directors Grandson & Son and Tommy Paxton-Beesley
Most Buzzworthy Canadian:
Alessia Cara
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group:
Ed Sheeran
Iggy Azalea
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Lorde
Best New Canadian Artist:
Charlotte Day Wilson
Daniel Caesar
DVSN
Jessie Reyez
PARTYNEXTDOOR
Best New International Artist:
Chance The Rapper
Camila Cabello
Lil Yachty
Niall Horan
Post Malone
iHeartRadio Canadian Single of the Year:
Scars to Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara
One Dance – Drake
Starboy – The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
iHeartRadio International Artist of the Year:
Ed Sheeran
Future
Katy Perry
Kendrick Lamar
Lorde
iHeartRadio International Duo or Group of the Year:
Twenty One Pilots
DNCE
Imagine Dragons
Migos
The Chainsmokers
Fan Fave Video:
R.E.D. – A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Black Bear, Directed by Yassin Alsalman
Shutter Island – Jessie Reyez, Director Peter Huang
Venus Fly – Grimes f. Janelle Monae, Director Claire Boucher
Too Young – Zeds Dead f. Rivers Cuomo & Pusha T, Director Chris Ullens (Post: James Wright, Tine Kluth & Chris Ullens)
Knocking At The Door – Arkells, Directors Shane Cunningham and Mark Myers (WILDCARD WINNER)
Fan Fave International Artist or Group:
Ed Sheeran
Katy Perry
Lorde
Niall Horan (Wildcard winner)
Fan Fave Artist or Group:
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Alessia Cara (Wildcard)
Fan Fave Much Creator:
Amanda Rach Lee
Jaclyn Forbes
Candace Leca
Mike on Much
YouTwoTV