Soundgarden scrap North American tour dates following singer's death

Soundgarden have officially cancelled the remaining dates on their North American tour following the death of singer Chris Cornell on Wednesday night (17May17).

The frontman is believed to have committed suicide in a hotel room in Detroit, Michigan following a show in the city, and his bandmates have opted not to continue with the tour or reschedule the six shows they have left.

The shows included stops at the Rock on the Range and Pointfest festivals this weekend (19-20May17).

Pointfest organisers have already cancelled the festival on Saturday following Cornell's death.

Friday night's Rock on the Range event in Columbus, Ohio will continue without the band and musical tributes are being planned to honour Cornell.

Tributes from the late singer's rock peers have been pouring in since news of his death broke and in the latest offering, Linkin Park's Chester Bennington shared a heartfelt letter to his late friend, in which he described waking up on Thursday morning to learn about the passing of a pal.

"Thoughts of you flooded my mind and I wept," he wrote in a letter posted to his social media pages. "I’m still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family. You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known.

"Your talent was pure and unrivaled. Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I suppose that’s what we all are. You helped me understand that... I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your life."