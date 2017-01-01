Selena Gomez given permission for Talking Heads sample on new single

Selena Gomez was given permission by Talking Heads' David Byrne to sample the American rock band's hit Psycho Killer on her new single Bad Liar.

The 24-year-old singer dropped her latest release at midnight on Thursday (18May17), after earlier having teased fans with a snippet of the catchy tune. While the song was largely well received, some fans commented on the similarity between the bassline on Bad Liar and the one on Talking Heads' 1977 smash.

However, a source told Billboard.com that Selena's record label Interscope played Bad Liar for band frontman David, who is said to have been so blown away by the tune that he gave his permission for it to be released including the sample.

David's spokesperson confirmed the news and added that the singer "wholeheartedly gave his permission."

Bad Liar sees Selena, who is currently dating The Weeknd, sing: "I was walking down the street the other day/Trying to distract myself/Then I see your face/Ooh, you got someone else.

"I see how your attention builds/It's like looking in a mirror/Your touch like a happy pill/But all we do is fear/All my feelings on fire/Guess I'm a bad liar."

The tune is the latest release for Selena, who previously hit the charts with her Kygo collaboration It Ain't Me.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not Bad Liar is going to feature on an upcoming album.

Alongside the release of the tune, Selena also dropped the music video, which sees her try out some bondage. Wearing a revealing pink negligee, the brunette beauty is seen writhing around on the bed as her wrists are tied by a white ribbon.

Despite Bad Liar looking as though it's going to be another smash hit for the singer, Selena recently admitted that she would be fine if her fame disappeared.

"I feel like I'm just starting, but I think I'd be fine if it all went away. I get that from my mother," she told Humans of New York at the Met Gala. "From the moment I started singing, she always reminded me that all of this was a privilege, and could be taken at any moment.

"So singing is not how I define myself. I try to keep my identity rooted in my friendships and my faith."