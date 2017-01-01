Scouting For Girls to live stream Facebook Q&A on Music News

Check out todays Facebook Q&A with Scouting For Girls - to celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut album and tomorrow's reissue - streamed exclusively from the Music News Facebook page at 3pm here
2017 officially marks a decade since the release of Scouting For Girls’ unstoppable million-selling self-titled debut album and to celebrate the 10th anniversary, SFG returns with the release of an extended, deluxe version on May 19th.
The deluxe anniversary reissue of the eponymous debut album will boast 14 additional tracks including live tracks and unreleased demos, available on 2CD, stream and download, plus the original album on vinyl for the very first time and a limited edition cassette available through their official store, all of course including their classic hits ‘It’s Not About You’, ‘She’s So Lovely’, ‘Elvis Ain’t Dead’, ‘Heartbeat’ and ‘I Wish I Was James Bond’.
SFG comments: “Here we are ten years on, and thanks to this album, our friendship and our fans we’re still getting away with it, still without proper jobs. I have nothing but affection for these eleven songs and it’s been lovely to revisit them for this special anniversary edition.”