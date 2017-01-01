A$AP Rocky's home targeted by armed robbers - report

A$AP Rocky’s home has reportedly been hit by armed robbers.

Editors at TMZ.com report the F**kin' Problems hitmaker's Los Angeles house was targeted at 11.30 pm on Tuesday (16May17) night, while A$AP was out.

Police sources tell the website three male suspects knocked on the door, and pulled a gun when a woman answered. The trio then allegedly took the unnamed woman, believed to be a relative of A$AP’s, around the house with them, where they stole $1.5 million (£1.1 million) worth of jewellery and other property.

They also made off with a safe as they fled the scene, though proceeded to leave it on the sidewalk, before fleeing in a getaway car.

The female relative is not thought to have been hurt in the robbery.

Law enforcement officials have revealed few details, but according to the police insider, they do not think this was a random attack, but rather a targeted hit.

The 28-year-old Grammy nominee who recently premiered a new track titled RAF which features Frank Ocean, Migos' Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and Playboi Carti, has yet to reference the incident on his social media pages.