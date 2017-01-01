NEWS Janet Jackson's estranged husband sends birthday bouquet Newsdesk Share with :







Janet Jackson's estranged husband Wissam Al Mana made sure not to forget the superstar's 51st birthday on Tuesday (16May17) by reportedly having a big bouquet delivered to her London home.



The couple hit headlines in April (17) amid rumours of a split, just three months after welcoming a son, Eissa, in January (17), and Janet confirmed the separation in a candid video post online on 1 May (17).



Despite the break-up, the Qatari billionaire has proved relations between the pair are more than amicable as he and Janet work through their divorce, by allegedly sending his ex an elaborate mix of over 100 roses and orchids for the star's special day.



"Janet and her husband are separated, but have a mutual love and admiration for each other," a source tells Entertainment Tonight. "There doesn't seem to be a reconciliation in the future, but never say never."



Meanwhile, the Nasty hitmaker is preparing to get back to work and hit the road, resuming the postponed Unbreakable World Tour, which has now been renamed.



She shared the news with fans after telling them of her marriage split earlier this month (May17).



"I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second," she said in the clip. "Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."



She then added, "I'm so excited, you guys, so excited. I decided to change the name of the tour - State of the World Tour. It's not about politics, it's about people, the world, relationships and just love... I cannot wait to see you on stage. September 7th."



Janet postponed the Unbreakable World Tour in April, 2016 to start a family with her third husband. She and Wissam tied the knot in 2012. She was also previously married to James DeBarge and Rene Elizondo, Jr.

