Paris Jackson has written a song for Paul McCartney

Paris Jackson has written a song she'd like music veteran Paul McCartney to sing.

The model and aspiring actress is the only daughter of late superstar Michael Jackson, and has previously shared footage of her singing and playing guitar on her Instagram page.

Paris has no current desire to pursue a full-time career in the music business, but she has been writing songs - and she's even penned one with music icon Paul McCartney in mind.

"He's the love of my life. I actually already wrote a song I'd like him to sing, but it probs (sic) won't happen," she said in an interview with Teen Vogue magazine, before adding that she doesn't plan on "doing anything with my music".

The 19-year-old has been open about her unconventional upbringing in the past, as well as her struggles with depression and addiction following the death of her father in 2009. However, Paris explains that since she's reached adulthood she's found that music is "everything" and remains her "number-one favourite form of expression" and she hopes to get better at writing.

This year (17), Paris has stepped into the spotlight more, appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone and making appearances at red carpet events, including the 2017 Met Gala.

Rather than simply promoting her own projects, Paris has realised she can use such platforms to draw attention to issues close to her heart, including online bullying and the plight of people in Venezuela.

"I honestly used to have no motivation whatsoever to be in the public eye; it scared me. I've seen what it can do to people, (and) plenty get hurt. But after a long time of thinking, I started to really see the kind of impact I already have on people, how I was born with a platform, and I didn't want to waste it," she explained. "So everything that I'm doing - the acting, the modelling - it's all just to grow my platform so I can use my voice for things that matter."