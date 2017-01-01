NEWS Elton John's mother 'still hasn't met her grandsons' Newsdesk Share with :







Sir Elton John's mother has reportedly still not met his sons, despite the pair recently having healed their nine-year rift.



According to editors at British newspaper The Sun, despite the singer wishing Sheila Farebrother a happy Mother's Day last Sunday (14May17), he has yet to take his sons Zachary, six, and Elijah, four, to meet their grandmother.



A source told the news outlet that relations between Sheila, 92, and Elton are now "strained" because the Rocket Man star hasn't heeded his mother's desperate pleas.



“She is devastated. She’s aware she doesn’t have many years," a source told The Sun. "She’d love Elton to bring them over and has asked, but so far it hasn’t happened.”



Over the weekend, Elton, 70, tweeted Sheila: "Dear Mum, So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton.”



Sheila, who lives in Brighton, England, fell out with her son after she refused to cut ties with his ex-employees, former manager and lover John Reid, and assistant Bob Halley.



Elton's tweet came around the same time he reportedly said he didn't hate his mother but didn't "want her in my life", adding, “When she says things in the press, like last year, ‘I haven’t spoken to Elton since he married that f**king a**ehole David Furnish’. That was pretty hard to take."



In February 2016, Elton confirmed he and his mother had started speaking again.



The Tiny Dancer's spokesperson declined to comment when approached by the publication.

