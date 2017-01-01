Chance the Rapper issues apology after accidental Instagram like

Chance the Rapper has apologised to fans after appearing to approve of an Instagram user shaming larger women online.

The No Problem star hit headlines over the weekend (13-14May17) after he 'liked' a comment posted under an Instagram photo featuring three topless ladies squeezing their curves into skinny jeans, using their hands to preserve their modesty.

"Just puked," read the remark.

Chance clicked the 'like' icon next to the post, and a screenshot of the user's notification quickly surfaced on social media, alongside the caption, "Chance said get your fat a**es in the gym Queens."

Many fans didn't believe the rapper would support such a statement and speculated the post had been digitally altered, but on Sunday (14May17), Chance took to Twitter to accept the blame, insisting he 'liked' the comment by mistake.

"This isn't fake, I accidentally liked an offensive comment on IG (Instagram)," he explained. "I apologize to anybody hurt by it and it doesn't reflect my character."

Followers appeared to accept the star's apology, which was 'liked' over 100,000 times.

The negativity was particularly surprising to fans as Chance, who has a baby daughter, is known for his kind and generous nature, recently stepping up to donate $1 million (£775,500) to the public school system in his native Chicago, Illinois to build a better future for local youths.

Chance isn't the only person to fall victim to accidental 'likes' online - Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, also found herself under attack in December (16) after seemingly giving the thumbs up to a negative post about her daughter's Dreamgirls co-star Jennifer Hudson on Instagram.