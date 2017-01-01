Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne opening dog care centre on their English estate

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne is reportedly opening a dog care centre on his estate in England.

Dog trainer Francesca Maddock, of Positive Dogs, has reportedly filed a change of use petition to use four acres of the estate for a dog walking business. The land is currently being used for horse grazing.

"The logic behind the new business is to create a central facility where dogs will be collected in the morning, spend the day in the countryside, in the safe and secure environment of the field, and then be dropped home at the end of the day," a planning agent says. "This will reduce the amount of travel required throughout the day along with the risks associated with walking groups of dogs on local footpaths."

"Dogs are currently walked in open spaces, parks and footpaths, normally in groups," the planning agent adds. "This can be intimidating to other dog owners, cyclists, runners, young mothers with prams and children."

According to The Sun, Maddock lists the Black Sabbath star and wife Sharon's name at the bottom of the application and the planning agent claims the couple would like to use the facility for its six dogs.

"The owner of the property gives full support to the application and would use the proposed day care," the planning agent continues.

The dog care centre will reportedly be open eight hours a day and will house a maximum of 30 dogs.

Neighbours have not objected to the proposed plans and officials at the Chiltern District Council in Buckinghamshire will reportedly make a decision on the dog care centre next month (Jun17).