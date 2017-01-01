Taylor Swift: 'Gigi Hadid is my own personal agony aunt'

Model Gigi Hadid has become Taylor Swift's go-to guru whenever the pop star needs advice.

Gigi has been part of the Shake It Off star's famous 'Squad' of friends for years and appeared in her Bad Blood video, and now Taylor tells Harper’s Bazaar that Zayn Malik's girlfriend is a superpal who offers up sage-like wisdom whenever she's struggling with an issue.

"As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice," Taylor tells the publication.

"She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people. Gigi’s number one rule is to treat people the way she’d want to be treated, so she’s on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are, and actually listens to their response.

"She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that."

Taylor also recently cooed about Gigi's boyfriend after teaming up with Zayn to record the hit Fifty Shades Darker duet I Don't Wanna Live Forever.

"I think his voice is one of those that's really rare and I think he's really special and wonderful and it's really amazing to work together," she said of the former One Direction singer. "It's amazing when you get to work with people that you hang out with. The question of 'Will we get along?' is already answered.

"I feel really lucky to get to do this song that I'm really proud of with him.

"Everybody involved has been amazing."