Future showers unexpected praise on Ciara for Mother's Day

Rapper Future stunned fans on Sunday (14May17) by sharing a surprisingly sweet tribute to his ex-fiancee Ciara to celebrate America's Mother's Day.

The R&B singer broke off her engagement to Future in August, 2014, just three months after the birth of their son, also named Future, and they subsequently became embroiled in a bitter custody battle, while Ciara also launched a $15 million (£11.6 million) defamation suit against her ex.

The lawsuit was dropped in October (16), and by January (17), the former couple agreed to put an end to its nasty custody dispute by sharing responsibilities for its son, just three months before Ciara and her new husband, American footballer Russell Wilson, welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna.

And on Sunday, Future proved he has put their legal fallout firmly behind him by posting an old photo of the Goodies hitmaker with their baby boy, and sending a special message to the new mother-of-two.

"I appreciate u (sic) more than you know, our son is an incredible kid," he captioned the picture. "We made a king, happy Mother's Day C!"

Little Future turns three on Friday (19May17).

Meanwhile, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell also expressed his gratitude to Ciara in an early Mother's Day post on Saturday (13May17).

"Nothing better than spending time with you," he wrote beside a snap of the loved-up pair. "You are an amazing mom & I'm so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara."

The sportsman's choice of words sparked some backlash from Future's fans, who objected to Russell appearing to refer to baby Future as his own, but the happy couple paid no attention to the critics and on Sunday, Ciara shared a video post of her husband and her son bonding at brunch on Instagram.

She also gushed about her day on Twitter, writing, "Pretty Cool Having My 1st #MothersDayWeekend With 2 Little Ones! #Surreal".

Ciara and Russell will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in July (17).