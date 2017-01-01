Harry Styles' rumoured girlfriend asks followers to 'be kind'

Harry Styles' rumoured girlfriend Tess Ward has asked people "to be kind" to her on Instagram.

The One Direction singer was linked to the 27-year-old food blogger and model Tess last week (ends14May17) and she was reportedly spotted leaving his first solo gig in London on Saturday (13May17).

Following the romance news, Tess has seen a surge in follows and private messages to her Instagram page and they haven't all been pleasant, and the foodie has spoken out against the trolls in a new post.

Besides a photograph of a table filled with drinks and two plates containing healthy brunch food, she wrote, "Brunch for dinner is never a bad idea on the weekend! Also for everyone following and messaging me, I am thankful but please be kind to me. All I want is to share beautiful food with you all."

According to The Sun, Tess has also suffered a slump in reviews of her new book, The Naked Diet. It used to have mostly four to five-star reviews on online retailer Amazon but there has been a recent surge in mean one-star reviews.

The 23-year-old singer reportedly met Tess through mutual friends and the pair have been on a number of dates.

"As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them," an insider told the newspaper recently. "They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food - and things turned romantic quickly.

"This really seems different to Harry's past relationships as Harry genuinely is besotted with Tess and doesn't want to risk messing this one up."

Tess' post comes shortly after Harry revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine that he "didn't know" how many times he's been in love and that he hasn't been involved with anybody "in the last while".

When asked if relationships in the spotlight are hard, Taylor Swift's ex replied, "Relationships are hard anyway. You don't always know what something is straight away - you can't say, 'Oh, in a week I'm going to know what this is.' Often you end up being told what something is before you know what it is yourself."