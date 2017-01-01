Katy Perry reflects on life changes in new album Witness

Katy Perry reflects on the "changes" happening in her personal life on her new album Witness.

The 32-year-old singer is gearing up to release her latest record on 9 June (17), marking her fifth studio album, and has now revealed more about the inspiration behind her new music.

"With Witness, Katy reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire," a statement posted on Katy's website reads.

Katy has so far released two tracks from the album, Chained to the Rhythm and Bon Appetit, both of which "hint at the breadth of the musical and thematic elements found on Witness".

In addition to the album, Katy will be heading out on the road in support of the record. Witness: The Tour will kick off in Columbus, Ohio, on 7 September (17) and Katy is teaming up with the nonprofit organisation Boys & Girls Clubs of America to donate tickets to volunteers and members of the clubs. She has also announced that $1 from every tour ticket sold will be donated to the organisation, while fans can also earn tickets by signing up to the Global Citizen website.

Jim Clark, president and chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, added that he was thrilled to learn of the star's charitable decision.

"Katy Perry is one of the most powerful and famous entertainers in the world, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America is one of the most powerful youth development organisations in the country," he said. "We share a commitment to improving the lives of young people through education, empowerment, and demonstrating good citizenship, and are excited to provide her fans with the chance to connect with Clubs while giving them an opportunity to win a chance to see her in concert."

The album cover for Witness has also been revealed, with Katy appearing to have taken inspiration from the late David Bowie with multi-coloured eyeshadows swiped across her lids and onto her cheekbones, while her pout is highlighted with bright red lipstick. Katy's ever-changing locks have also been transformed again for the picture, with the singer sporting a raven crop.