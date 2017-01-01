NEWS Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber look to second week at #1 with Despacito Newsdesk Share with :







The Puerto Rican party at the top of the Official Singles Chart looks set to continue this week as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito holds at Number 1 on today's Official Chart Update.



The Justin Bieber collaboration is 13,000 combined chart sales ahead in the midweek sales flash, with Justin fending off himself; his former chart topper I'm The One with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne sits at Number 2.



Making moves to potentially return to the Top 3 this week is Harry Styles, whose former Number 1 single Sign Of The Times is once again contending for the top following the release of his self-titled debut album. All ten of the album's tracks could chart within the Top 100 this Friday; the highest behind Sign Of The Times is Sweet Creature, which has risen to Number 47 today.



Miley Cyrus is expected to make an impact with her new single Malibu, the first offering from her since 2013. The song, which is all about her relationship with fiancé Liam Hemsworth, makes a strong start at the midway stage of the week at Number 7.



Disciples could see their track On My Mind rise to just outside the Top 10 at 13, which would in turn become their second UK Top 20 single. Just behind them at Number 16 today is Jonas Blue with his latest track Mama; the William Singe collaboration is up 13 spots since last Friday.



Also within the Top 20, 18-year-old Maggie Lindemann vaults 39 places to 19 with her fourth single Pretty Girl. Maggie has gained a huge following on social media, with her latest release being her first to chart internationally.



Further down the Top 40, Calvin Harris’ brand new single Rollin’ opens at 33, potentially netting featured artist and US rising star Khalid his first UK Top 40 single.



Spurred by the release of his debut album, J Hus' Fisherman featuring Mo Stack and Mist could become his second UK Top 40 entry at Number 37, and the UK's Eurovision entrant Lucie Jones is just outside at 41 with Never Give Up On You.



Two more Eurovision entries are currently inside the midweek Top 100 - Portugal’s winning song Amar Pelos Dios by Salvador Sobral (54), and City Lights by Belgium entrant Blanche (61).

