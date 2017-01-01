Camila Cabello was 'completely broken' writing early solo material

Camila Cabello wrote her upcoming solo song I Have Questions while she was "completely broken" on a tour around a year ago.

The former Fifth Harmony star has made solo appearances on other musicians' tracks, such as Machine Gun Kelly's Bad Things, since she left the girl group in December (16) and is now gearing up to release her first solo single on Friday (19May17).

The 20-year-old revealed the name of her first solo album, The Hurting The Healing The Loving, over a series of Instagram posts on Sunday and explained how the story behind the record all began with I Have Questions, which she wrote at a very low moment.

"I started writing (it) in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago," she revealed. "I was completely broken during that time, i was in the kind of pain that’s uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud.

"I couldn’t write another song for 6 months because writing meant i had to feel everything, and i wasn’t ready to do that yet. so when i graduated from hotel bathrooms to studios to make my first album, i was making music about everything BUT what i was going through, it was like a secret burning on my tongue and for some reason i could not get myself to say it."

She returned to I Have Questions months later and she forced herself to confront her feelings and write sad songs until she got everything off her chest and began writing happier material.

"I realized i wasn’t making music just to make an album anymore, i was making this music to heal," she continued. "It wasn’t until i had made enough songs to listen back to and realized i could hear myself coming back through these songs."

She also told fans the album "is the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when i was lost to a time when i found myself again."

It is not clear if I Have Questions will serve as her lead solo single.