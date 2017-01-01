Harry Styles: 'I've never felt the need to label my sexuality'

Harry Styles has opened up about his sexuality in a new interview, insisting he has "never felt the need" to give himself a label.

The One Direction heartthrob, who has been the subject of rumours for many years, is reportedly dating British food blogger Tess Ward. But the new romance hasn't stopped speculation about Harry's sexual tastes, which he addressed during a chat with British newspaper The Sun.

"Being in a creative field, it’s important to be progressive. People doing stuff like that is great," Harry said when asked what he thought about Miley Cyrus recently revealing she's pansexual.

"It’s weird for me - everyone should just be who they want to be. It’s tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that."

And questioned whether he's ever labelled his sexuality, Harry replied, "No, I’ve never felt the need to really. No", before adding when asked to elaborate, "I don’t feel like it’s something I’ve ever felt like I have to explain about myself."

Harry's relationship with Tess appears to be going from strength to strength, as the pretty blonde was seen sneaking out of the singer's first solo gig at The Garage in London on Saturday night (13May17).

And when it comes to how he copes with dating in the public eye, Harry said it's all about not "overthinking too much".

"The rollercoaster affects different people in different ways. One of the ways that helps me dealing with that is compartmentalising between working," he explained. "All that stuff for me, is just a different thing."

The 23-year-old singer has previously hit headlines due to his former romances with stars including Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner. While Taylor is reported to have turned their break-up into a song, I Knew You Were Trouble, Harry hinted that there are no hard feelings between the pair.

"Everyone should be friends, right?” Harry shrugged when asked if he is still in touch with his famous exes.