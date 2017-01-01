Paris Jackson shares topless photo on social media

Paris Jackson shared a topless photo on social media and encouraged her fans to embrace their bodies.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson posted the racy black and white snap on Instagram on Friday (12May17) and slammed those who had criticised her for expressing herself.

“I'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy,” she began. “Being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia.”

"I’m usually naked when i garden," she continued. “it’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do.

"Not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself," the new face of Calvin Klein wrote. "The human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable."

The model made no apologies for her statement, and told those who disagree with her beliefs to unfollow her on social media. "It is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. Every one has an opinion and every one has their beliefs," she explained. "We don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?"

Jackson landed her first major fashion campaign earlier this month (May17), signing a seven-figure deal with Calvin Klein, days after attending New York's Met Gala as a guest of Klein and the fashion house's chief designer Raf Simons.