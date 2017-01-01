NEWS Chris Martin and Katy Perry in talks to join American Idol Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Martin and Katy Perry are in talks to become judges on American Idol.



The singing competition was axed by Fox last year (16), but is being revived by rival network ABC, who hope to screen the new show next year (18).



Coldplay frontman Chris was in negotiations as soon as the new series of American Idol was approved, and it's hoped he will be confirmed as a new judge in the coming weeks, according to U.K. newspaper the Daily Mirror.



"ABC bosses were keen to get Chris on board as soon as the new series was given the green light," a source told the newspaper. "Chris is a great performer and they think he would make the perfect judge."



The 40-year-old has appeared on talent shows in the past, performing with Coldplay at The X Factor U.K. live finals in 2011 and 2015, and also served as an adviser on the U.S. version of The Voice in 2014.



And Roar hitmaker Katy is also in talks to star as a judge in the revived series, with TMZ.com reporting she's even scheduling potential tour dates for her new album around the show's taping schedule.



A source told the website that the 32-year-old is "very interested" in the possibility of judging on American Idol.



Simon Cowell, who previously served as a judge on the talent show, has ruled himself out of returning to the rebooted singing competition, while Kelly Clarkson reportedly turned down American Idol to coach on The Voice instead.



According to TMZ.com, Kelly, who won the show in 2002, pulled out of judging duties on American Idol after contract negotiations broke down due to her salary demands.

