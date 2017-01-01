Solange Knowles: ‘Individuality is key to my life’

Solange Knowles values her individuality as she grew up in a house full of girls.

As well as her older sister Beyonce, Solange also lived with Beyonce’s Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland and her cousin.

Accordingly, the Cranes in the Sky singer had to fight to be heard within the household, and has carried that same energy into adulthood.

“Individuality is very important to me. I grew up in a house with three older sisters," she shared with stylecaster.com. "Kelly moved in when I was five, so my sister had a built-in best friend and that was just really unfair to me. And then my cousin Angie, whom I call my sister, also moved in; she was 10 years older than me. So I was always really trying to make sure that my voice and my perspective were heard in a house of four older girls. So looking back, I hear these stories that, even at two, I was doing the most. But I do think that part of that was me trying to communicate and carve out a way to be heard."

Solange, who recently showed off her unique style at the 2017 Met Gala in a padded Thom Browne jacket complete with a matching train, isn’t shy when it comes to expressing herself.

In 2014, she hit headlines when she attacked her brother-in-law Jay Z in an elevator at that year’s Met Gala, with Beyonce watching on. The video was leaked to TMZ, and while the family has never gone into depth about what happened, Solange admitted to StyleCaster that she always follows her gut instincts – though they’re not always right.

“I think that (I've) always followed my gut. I don’t know why even at such a young age I always listened to my gut and sometimes it wasn’t right, sometimes it wasn’t wrong. I don’t know where that came from, but originality was key, and it was the way that I got to really define myself,” she said.